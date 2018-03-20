McBride off the hook on abuse rap

The State has provisionally withdrawn its case against Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride for allegedly assaulting a family member‚ EWN news reports.

No reason was given in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

McBride was arrested in August last year after a relative claimed he had threatened her life after throttling her and punching her in the face.

He retaliated by saying he wanted the case to go to court so he could clear his name.

“I deny that I assaulted her and that she had any injuries when I left her...” McBride said in a statement released soon after the alleged incident became public.