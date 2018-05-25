Phahlane allegedly received kickbacks for awarding lucrative contracts to suppliers while he headed the SAPS forensic division. At the time‚ police vehemently denied claims that McBride faced imminent arrest.

On Thursday‚ McBride said the latest attempt to discredit him was “calculated to torpedo the case against Phahlane”.

He added: “Their desperation knows no bounds and it comes at a time when the IPID is interviewing more suspects to add them to the corruption case against Phahlane.

"We have received information that our investigators were allegedly paid money to make false allegations against IPID investigators who are investigating Phahlane. The IPID will not be deterred from pursuing its investigations.”

One of the investigators has since been removed from the task team.

“We will not be intimidated into stopping our investigations against Phahlane‚ which is the real motive behind the actions of our suspects‚” said McBride‚ who promised to release more information “in due course”.

“It is a matter of public record that the IPID’s investigations have uncovered corruption running into millions [of rand] in the SAPS‚ and every day we uncover more. We expect that there will be a push back against us. The end is near for thieving cabals who will soon be brought before the courts‚” he said.