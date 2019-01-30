Human Rights Commission tackles Angelo Agrizzi over k-word rant

"The commission finds this conduct particularly egregious, hurtful, uncalled for and it is the kind of instance which would embolden like-minded individuals if no action is taken or sanction meted out," SAHRC spokesperson Gail Smith said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The commission believes that Mr Agrizzi has engaged in hate speech which accentuates the chasms that were fostered before 1994 and which undermines the aspirations of our constitutional democracy," she added.

She said the commission, in the public interest, intended to seek appropriate relief, including an order for payment of damages and an order directing the clerk of the Equality Court to submit the matter to the director of public prosecutions for the possible institution of criminal proceedings against Agrizzi.