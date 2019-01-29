Polokwane City not giving up on MDC title

Polokwane City's MultiChoice Diski Challenge mentor Machete Moloto has not thrown in the towel in the title race.

With two matches to spare, Polokwane are third on the MDC table on 25 points, four adrift of leaders Bloemfontein Celtic.

To go on top, Phunya Sele Sele outwitted another title hopefuls Cape Town City 1-0 at the weekend. The Citizens are second on the log, a point ahead of Rise and Shine.

Moloto has insisted it's their last two games that will determine their fate, hoping Kaizer Chiefs do them a favour by beating Celtic in the last match of the season. It was Amakhosi that dented Polokwane's title hopes after beating them 4-3 at the weekend.