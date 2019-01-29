Jomo Sono is not fooling Baroka star Ananias Gebhardt
Charismatic Jomo Cosmos coach Jomo Sono raised eyebrows last week by conceding that his team stood no chance against Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup.
But this has not gone down well at Baroka as it has been taken as clear mind games ahead of their first-round clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Baroka defender Ananias Gebhardt, who joined the club from Cosmos in 2018, says his former coach is someone who would want to win every game regardless of the situation.
"I know Jomo is very passionate about football and enjoys preparing his team," Gebhardt said.
"He expects a lot from his players and is a winner. He is the man who brought me to SA and I will always have a soft spot for him. I don't think he would go into a game thinking he will lose."
Baroka and Cosmos will both have one eye on the cup competition and the other on their league survival.
Ezenkosi are 12th on the log in the lower tier with 20 points, while Baroka are 13th in the PSL.
With Baroka having clinched the Telkom Knockout in December, the Namibian sees no reason why his team cannot complete the double.