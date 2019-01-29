Jomo Sono is not fooling Baroka star Ananias Gebhardt

Charismatic Jomo Cosmos coach Jomo Sono raised eyebrows last week by conceding that his team stood no chance against Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup.

But this has not gone down well at Baroka as it has been taken as clear mind games ahead of their first-round clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Baroka defender Ananias Gebhardt, who joined the club from Cosmos in 2018, says his former coach is someone who would want to win every game regardless of the situation.