Gupta opened money tap for cash-strapped Safa - Sedibe

Police spokesperson TJ de Bruyne confirmed that a case was opened but was subsequently closed, which prohibited them from commenting. However, as far as Sedibe was concerned, the case was still ongoing and it was not clear who closed it.Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi denied all allegations against Safa and its president, labelling Sedibe a liar.

"The $10m which was given to the Caribbean was a government decision not a Danny Jordaan decision. It was legislated by the government to say the 2010 World Cup should benefit every black person. "The money which was given to the Caribbean was not okayed by Jordaan but by the government, and the former minister of sport, Fikile Mbalula, made it very clear. He had several press conferences to say this was a government decision not a Safa decision, not a Jordaan decision, not [former Safa president Molefi] Oliphant's decision but a government decision.

"So if he [Sedibe] wants to open a case he should open a case against Mbeki or the government," he said.

Fifa spokesperson Giovanni Marti said they would not comment because "this matter is currently under investigation".NLC spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela said they could not find "any record of the specific transaction you refer to".

"The NLC have funded several projects by Safa and the LOC including the World Cup Legacy project," he said. Attempts to solicit comment from Zuma, the Guptas and Warner proved fruitless. Sedibe told Sunday World this week that he could not remember the exact amount that they received from the Lotto and the date they received it.

"That information is contained in the laptop that I was using when I was working at Safa as well as in the diary of my then secretary."Safa are refusing to hand me back the computer and the diary despite a high court order to do so," he said. According to media reports, Safa had received R20m from the Lotto to help the national team prepare for the World Cup.

Sedibe told police in his 17-page statement that when he was appointed Safa CEO in January 2010, he "inherited an organisation that was in a mess and was dysfunctional".

He said Safa was on the verge of bankruptcy and did not have money to prepare the team for the World Cup held in the country.

"In utter desperation, I turned to [former Fifa secretary-general Jerome] Valcke with whom I had held a meeting on 2 March 2010 ... to ask for his financial support to help prepare the team.