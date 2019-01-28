Mozambique drownings: Friends laid to rest in Limpopo

A young man who lost four friends during a tragic drowning incident in Mozambique could not hold back his tears as he paid tribute to them yesterday.

Vincent Rammupudu, who survived the ordeal, spoke at the funeral service of Mmatholo Mogafe and Lesego Matsepe in Globlersdal, Limpopo, yesterday.

The two youngsters drowned while on vacation with a group of friends to celebrate Mogafe's birthday.

Mogafe died with three friends while swimming in the Portuguese Islands on her 24th birthday on January 14.

The other two friends were buried on Saturday in Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Rammupudu recalled their last moments together - how their fun and laughter was ruined in a heartbeat.

"It is very hard for me to be up here today while trying my best to focus on the times we rejoiced with them rather than the fact that they are no more," Rammupudu said.

"On Monday, the 14th of January, it was a special day because it was Mmatholo's birthday. Little did we know that we were all bidding them farewell."

Rammupudu broke down, pausing for a while before regaining his composure.

He went on to tell the mourners about their trip, in which they toured various islands during a cruise.