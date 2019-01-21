Mozambique birthday celebration ends in tears

A birthday celebration turned out to be a misery for the Mokgafe family from Groblersdal, Limpopo after their daughter drowned together with friends at the Portuguese Islands in Mozambique.

Mmatholo Mokgafe, 25, was one of the four friends who died when they swept away by a strong current on Monday.

Mmatholo and seven friends were on a trip to celebrate her birthday. Her lifeless body was the last to be retrieved from the sea on Saturday.

Mathews Mokgafe, chairman of Batho Batsho Bakopane (B3) funeral services and uncle to the victim, said his brother and business partner was torn apart. He said his brother kept asking why the tragedy had happened on his daughter's birthday and why death had not waited for her to at least return home.