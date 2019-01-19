Bodies of four South Africans who drowned in Mozambique recovered

The bodies of four South Africans who drowned after being washed out to sea in Mozambique earlier this week have all been recovered.

“Limpopo Province, assisted by the Department of International Relations, the South African Embassy, the Mozambican authorities can now confirm that the last body was recovered early this morning, with the most retrieved late yesterday,” the office of the Limpopo premier said in a statement.

The four victims were among a group of eight South Africans who arrived in Mozambique on January 12 2019 to celebrate a birthday.

“During a swimming adventure at the Portuguese islands, four of them were overpowered by a sea wave and unfortunately went missing,” Kenny Mathivha, spokesperson for the Limpopo premier’s office, said.