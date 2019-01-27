New documentary claims SA mercenaries tried to spread HIV

A South African-based mercenary group has been accused by a former member of trying to intentionally spread HIV in southern Africa in the 80s and 90s.

Alexander Jones made these claims in the documentary Cold Case Hammarskjöld which premiered this weekend at the Sundance film festival in the US‚ The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Jones said he was an intelligence officer with the South African Institute for Maritime Research (SAIMR) which masterminded coups and violence in Africa.

The Guardian writes that Jones claims that SAIMR leader Keith Maxwell had a “racist‚ apocalyptic obsession with HIV/Aids”.