A Polokwane-based doctor who defrauded the government to stock up on morphine and HIV drugs has been sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment with the option of a R10‚000 fine‚ of which half is suspended for five years.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said in a statement that Dr Adenkule Ganiyu Adefila‚ 46‚ was convicted for fraud and forgery by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court earlier this month.

Adefila was arrested at a local clinic in Rethabile‚ near Polokwane in Limpopo‚ by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in July 2016 after investigations revealed that he had fraudulently used the department of health’s letterhead to purchase morphine drugs at the chemist using another doctor’s stamped prescriptions.

During his arrest‚ 35 bottles containing antiretroviral (ARV) tablets‚ a stamp belonging to another doctor and implements belonging to the department of health were seized from his residence and presented as evidence during trial.