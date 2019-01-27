Limpopo police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a Limpopo transport official whose partially charred body was found dumped next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on January 15.

Police said two suspects – one of them a woman - had been arrested in connection with the murder of Marks Rambua and that the victim’s two vehicles and cellphone had also been recovered.

“First to be arrested was a 24-year-old woman from Seshego‚ Mmotong. She was arrested last night (Friday) at about 8pm a one of the hotels in Polokwane.

“The second suspect‚ a Nigerian national aged 27‚ was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Saturday at about 4am at his rented house in Flora Park‚ Polokwane‚” police said.

“The vehicles‚ a Jeep Wrangler and VW Polo‚ were recovered at two different places in Polokwane‚” they added.