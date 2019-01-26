Suspected Nigerian ‘pirate’ boss faces extradition to the Netherlands after SA court ruling

A man suspected of being the head of a Nigerian pirate syndicate will likely be heading to the Netherlands for prosecution, after the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday ruled in favour of his extradition.

Itoruboemi Benson Lobia was captured by SA’s Interpol branch at OR Tambo International Airport last November, while seemingly fleeing to Mauritius following his most recent attack.

The crew of the Dutch cargo ship FWN Rapide was kidnapped in April 2018 while travelling between Ghana and Nigeria, held hostage for three weeks before being released following an intensive negotiation process.