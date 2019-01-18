Tens of thousands cut off from aid in northeast Nigeria after attack

Tens of thousands of displaced people in northeast Nigeria are cut off from humanitarian aid following a militant attack earlier this week, the United Nations said on Friday.

The town of Rann in Borno state was overrun by Islamist militants on Monday evening before being re-captured by the Nigerian military the next day.

About 76,000 Nigerians who had fled fighting were living in the town and dependent on aid agencies for food and health services including nutrition therapy for starving children, said the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Since the attack humanitarians have been unable to access Rann by either road or helicopter, with no idea when they might be able to return, said OCHA spokeswoman Samantha Newport.

"The attacks in Rann, that are increasingly frequent, are having a devastating impact on the civilians taking refuge in this isolated town and severely affecting our ability to deliver life-saving aid to women, men and children in need," said Edward Kallon, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria.