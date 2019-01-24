Time Africa moved from fringes to global centre stage

As world leaders descend on Davos, Switzerland, this week, one needs to ask whether the World Economic Forum is the panacea to all the woes that affect the African continent.

Africa is experiencing some of its worst political and economic instabilities after a relative peace in the past half a decade or so - from disputed elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo to the current turmoil in Sudan, the recent terrorist attacks in Kenya, and political instability in Burkina Faso and Cameroon. Zimbabwe is also burning again under the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The fundamental question is: are we ready as a continent to take our rightful position on the world stage and engage on critical issues like climate change and the fourth industrial revolution?

This includes building of more inclusive societies and safer environments for vulnerable communities, and issues of global trade such as the US trade tariffs.

The US-imposed tariffs on goods from some of the biggest economies, such as China, have a ripple effect on the whole continent.

I'll assume that the issue is top of the African Union agenda, coupled with the reluctance of some African countries to be part of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), most notably Nigeria, which is one of the biggest economies on the continent.