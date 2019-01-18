The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) wants the correctional services department (DCS) to cut ties with African Global Group‚ commonly known as Bosasa‚ in light of former company boss Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry.

Agrizzi presented a video on Thursday showing wads of cash amounting to R1m being counted for the payment of “bribes”. The six-minute video was allegedly recorded inside a vault used by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Agrizzi told how millions of rands were stored in the vault and frequently replenished because of the number of bribes that needed to be paid.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “For us‚ this comes as no surprise‚ and confirms our long-held suspicions over the highly controversial relationship Bosasa has over the years had with DCS.”