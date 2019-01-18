South Africa

Probe Bosasa contracts 'immediately'‚ DA demands of Ramaphosa

By Matthew Savides - 18 January 2019 - 20:22
The DA wants a probe into all Bosasa deals.
The letter‚ sent on Friday in the wake of testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo state capture commission‚ also calls for the audit to investigate the company's contracts with state-owned entities.

“It is patently clear that various government contracts have been awarded to Bosasa with various contracts so awarded‚ still in place. The awarding of these contracts is tainted with allegations of corruption‚ bribery and fraud‚” the letter‚ written by Minde Schapiro & Smith Inc‚ reads.

It says the DA wants Ramaphosa to get each member of his cabinet to audit their individual departments given the allegations made by Agrizzi.

The party also wants the president to “immediately instruct all functionaries to investigate the legitimacy of the contracts and where necessary terminate the contracts and/or approach the court to set the illegal contracts aside”.

On top of this‚ the DA has asked Ramaphosa to commit to getting the SA Police Service or the Hawks to investigate the allegations “with the necessary diligence and vigour” – and ensure that disciplinary is taken against all ANC members implicated.

“Due to the grave risk and ongoing corrupt activities that continues to take place as a result of the Bosasa dealings and contracts‚ we require you to furnish our client with the undertaking that you will so act by no later than Tuesday‚ 29 January 2019‚” the letter says.

It says that if Ramaphosa fails to act‚ he should give reasons for not doing so.

