The letter‚ sent on Friday in the wake of testimony by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo state capture commission‚ also calls for the audit to investigate the company's contracts with state-owned entities.

“It is patently clear that various government contracts have been awarded to Bosasa with various contracts so awarded‚ still in place. The awarding of these contracts is tainted with allegations of corruption‚ bribery and fraud‚” the letter‚ written by Minde Schapiro & Smith Inc‚ reads.

It says the DA wants Ramaphosa to get each member of his cabinet to audit their individual departments given the allegations made by Agrizzi.