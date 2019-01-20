DA threatens to approach ICC if Ramaphosa fails to intervene in Zimbabwe

The Democratic Alliance has threatened to approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) if President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to intervene directly to stop the ongoing human rights violations by the Zimbabwean government.

The DA called on Ramaphosa on Sunday to reconsider his “quiet diplomacy 2.0” and advise Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop the military clampdown on civilians.

If Ramaphosa failed to do so, the DA would be left with no option but to approach the ICC to consider a preliminary investigation into these violations as outlined in the Rome Statute, the party said on Sunday.