A small group of foreign nationals staged a picket outside Durban’s City Hall on Saturday in protest against the Zimbabwean government’s military crackdown and Internet shutdown.

Civil group African Solidarity Network (Asonet) organised the picket in a show of solidarity with Zimbabweans.

Zimabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent announcement of a 200% fuel hike to $3.31 (R45.62) per litre sparked widespread protests - which in some areas of the embattled country resulted in violence‚ looting and destruction of property.

The government responded by deploying its military and police to contain the situation‚ and in addition blocked Internet services.

According to reports 12 people have been killed and several hundred injured.