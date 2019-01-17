Do not take the law into your own hands, Lesufi says after school theft

“I can confirm that the person who was a security guard at the school with a gun was arrested by the police and will be appearing in court [on Friday].

“That person is not charged with robbery. He is charged with carrying an unlicensed firearm. How did it come that he had an unlicensed firearm?” Lesufi asked.

The community filled the school hall to get an update from Lesufi following the robbery, which saw the school losing all 185 tablet computers for its learners.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, two guards were locked up before the robbers made off with all the tablets for grade 7 learners and other equipment from the school, which was opened on January 9. The robbers also took off with eight laptop tablets, a plasma TV and petty cash.

Lesufi on Tuesday asked the community to assist in identifying the robbers. He said failure by the community to assist would see the department removing the remaining expensive equipment at the school.

He gave the community a Friday deadline to ensure that the people behind the robbery end up behind bars “failing which, we will have no choice but to withdraw all expensive equipment from the said school”.