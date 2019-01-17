Lection's birthday heartbreak: I wish HHP was here, these tears won't stop falling

Musician Lection is celebrated his birthday on Wednesday but struggled to fight back emotions after he realised there would be no text from his best friend HHP.

It has been less than three months since HHP died and Lection is still trying to come to terms with the loss, remembering his friend most in the moments they would have shared together.

"I thought time would heal all wounds but it hasn't. I just realised that we have done so much together in the last 10 years. It was difficult this festive season because many of the places I went, I had gone with him. It was hardest this morning when I woke up and realised he would have been one of the first people to message me (for my birthday), Lection told TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.

He touched on some of these feelings in an Instagram post to Jabba: "It's my first birthday without a text from you. I wish you were here. These tears won't stop falling down my cheeks but I'll celebrate you till the end groot. Jabba forever."