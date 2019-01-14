Best & worst dressed at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards
Awards season is in full swing and last night the stars came out to dazzle yet again at the 24th Critics' Choice awards held in California.
The awards, held to honour the finest in the cinematic world gave us some fine, and not so fine moments on the red carpet.
Here are some of our best and worst dressed:
Best Dressed
Chrissy Teigen
Model and hot mama Chrissy Teigen seems to always get it right when it comes to fashion. Wearing a beautiful white gown and showing just enough skin, we loved the simplicity.
Spike Lee
Acclaimed film director Spike Lee still has it going on, even at the the age of 61.
The star sported trendy sneakers with what looked like a snakes and ladders inspired blazer. Super cool.
Angela Bassett
Iconic actress, Angela Bassett, just gets better with age. Wearing a long white gown with silver accents, she looked graceful and elegant. From the hair to the make-up, everything was on point.
Worst Dressed
Emily Blunt
While white was the colour of choice for the evening, actress Emily Blunt missed the mark. Sporting a white jewel gown she looked like she was on her way to a amtric dance, and not one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
Amandla Stenberg
While this young beauty is doing amazing things she should stick to the saying 'less is more'. Wearing a bold, dark red dress it was just wrong all over. There is only one word to describe this: unflattering.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste
The British star might as well have worn her bedroom gown because this dress just ain't doing it! Another white ensemble that missed the mark completely.