President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday the ANC must acknowledge that state capture and corruption have weakened several of the country’s public institutions.

Addressing thousands of supporters gathered at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban‚ Ramaphosa said they have to acknowledge that effective governance has been undermined and that corruption and state capture contributed to the poor performance of the country.

“Even as we applaud the great progress that has been made‚ we must acknowledge that mistakes have been made and that in some areas transformation has stalled‚” Ramaphosa said.

He said the ANC admits its shortcomings and accepts the criticism levelled against the party.

“We must also acknowledge that factionalism and patronage has diminished the ability of the ANC to lead the process of transformation and fulfil its mandate to the people‚” Ramaphosa told the crowd.