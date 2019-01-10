He said the first few months of his presidency were spent “rooting out elements that were leading us in the wrong direction‚ in terms of corruption”‚ without mentioning names.

Ramaphosa said the country now had a second chance to rectify what had gone wrong.

The president was on a drive to mobilise people to attend the ANC’s manifesto launch on Saturday and to vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections.

He started his day at the Siqongweni High School where he engaged with students and announced the building of a library‚ computer centre and a mobile lab for the students as a result of a government and business collaboration.

During his address at the school‚ Ramaphosa stuck to his message of warning against school dropouts‚ a message he has repeated since the start of his campaign this year.

Ramaphosa then went on to his second government event of the day where he opened a sports facility‚ developed for just under R100m by the department of sports and recreation.

At midday he swapped his suite for a golf shirt with an ANC logo when he began his efforts to convince people to attend the ANC manifesto launch and to vote for the party.