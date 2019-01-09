Cyril Ramaphosa decries high rate of school dropouts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern at the high rate of pupils who drop out of school - saying the phenomenon is exacerbating the unemployment crisis.

Speaking at an ANC Youth League event in Durban, Ramaphosa told the audience that 450,000 of the one million young children that enter schools each year drop out by grade nine or 10.

“Many of the people who do not have jobs in the main - although many more people don’t have jobs in our country today - many of those who are almost unemployable, easily are those who did not pass matric,” Ramaphosa said.