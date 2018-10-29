Four people - a baby‚ two toddlers and an adult - died in a raging forest fire in George in the Western Cape on Monday evening.

"They were killed in the forest area. It is not part of the original fire‚ so this is a second fire that started a day or two later.

"We are doing what we can. It's an ongoing struggle and it remains critical at this stage‚" Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said.