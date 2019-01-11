'Take your children to township schools ...' - Black parents told

Black parents who are not happy with how a North West school separated black grade R pupils from their white classmates have been told to take their children to townships schools.

As protests raged at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke over a viral image of black children segregated from their white counterparts at the school, white parents, some armed with guns, said blacks who were not happy with the arrangement should remove their children from the predominantly white school.

The school was forced to shut its doors to learning yesterday as a result of protests as tensions threatened to boil over. "If you are not happy here, take your child to another school. Nobody is forcing you [to bring them here]," a white parent said.