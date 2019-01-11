Robert Gumede spoils son with Porsche for passing matric

Billionaire Robert Gumede has splurged millions of rand on a sports car for one of his sons for passing matric.

The yellow Porsche GT3, which retails between R2.8m and R3.3m, was a surprise gift for 18-year-old Matana Robert Junior Gumede. A video that has been circulating on social media shows the moment the teen is shown his gift.

His brother Themba posted the video on Twitter.

Initially, the teen is seen being led to a Porsche Boxster S before his actual gift is revealed. When the car is shown to him, the youngster goes hysterical with excitement and starts jumping up and down.