Politicians to visit North West school that 'separated' black and white grade R children

The North West education MEC and other politicians will visit a school in the province on Thursday which sparked outrage after allegedly separating grade R learners by race on their first day.

“On behalf of the department, I wish to condemn in its strongest terms any allegation of racism in our schools which contradict the constitution of our country,” North West education and sport development MEC Sello Lehari said.

The mother of a grade R learner from Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in Schweizer-Reneke was fuming after a picture showed her child and three other black children sitting separately from the white children in their class.

The class teacher shared the photo on the school’s WhatsApp group.

The parent said: “This was meant to be an exciting day for me but it’s not.”

The mother, who is not being named to protect the identity of her child, told SowetanLIVE earlier her child’s first day started off smoothly. She and other parents dropped their children off. At 9am, they received an update from the teacher on how their day was going via the WhatsApp group.