Ekurhuleni hit by spate of kidnappings for ransom

A Gauteng mother was gripped by fear when the people who kidnapped her six-year-old son threatened to kill him if she failed to pay a R15,000 ransom.

The kidnappers had left a note informing her to call them. They also warned her against involving the police.

The 25-year-old woman's son is one of at least five children from Ekurhuleni who had been kidnapped on separate occasions and later returned to their families once the ransom money had been paid.

In the meantime, the police are on the hunt for five men believed to be travelling in a white Mazda 3.

Yesterday, the woman from Clayville outside Tembisa said her son was snatched while playing with friends in the streets about two weeks ago.

"A group of children came to tell me that my son was taken into a car by some men. I immediately took my phone and went to look [for him]," she said.

While searching for the child, the mother called the phone number written on a piece of paper.

The man who answered the call told her: "We just took your child. We are in business and we need R15,000 in two hours if you don't want us to kill him."

The woman, accompanied by the child's father and a neighbour, decided to report the matter to the police.

She said they spent the whole day and night making calls to the kidnappers with the assistance of police ransom negotiators.