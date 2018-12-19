Two nabbed for kidnapping kids
The families of five children who were kidnapped and released after ransom money was paid to their abductors are relieved after two of the four men allegedly involved in the crime were caught.
Yesterday police confirmed that the two suspects aged 23 and 30 made a brief appearance at the Tembisa magistrates' court in connection with the kidnapping after five children were taken in Ekurhuleni this month.
However, two other suspects are still on the run.
Yesterday, the 35-year-old parent said she was relieved after the men suspected of kidnapping her eight-year-old son were arrested on Sunday.
"This is a huge relief but we won't feel safe until all the suspects are arrested and sentenced," the woman said.
She said they hoped the suspects would be denied bail.
"I would be very disappointed should they get bail. I want them to stay in jail so that other parents don't go through the same thing," the woman said.
Sowetan previously reported that a child was taken along with two other boys while playing in Clayville.
The kidnappers, who were apparently travelling in a white Mazda3, demanded a R50,000 ransom from the children's parents through a ransom note left with other children.
However, the parents were able to pay R4,500 via e-wallet for their safe release.
Another 25-year-old woman whose six-year-old son was kidnapped and released after she paid a R2,000 ransom also said she wanted justice for her son.
Yesterday, Ekurhuleni North police spokesperson Constable Zukiswa Mgijima said the two men were charged with kidnapping and would make a second appearance today so that the second accused can apply for bail.
Mgijima urged members of the public to assist in finding the two other suspects.