Two nabbed for kidnapping kids

The families of five children who were kidnapped and released after ransom money was paid to their abductors are relieved after two of the four men allegedly involved in the crime were caught.

Yesterday police confirmed that the two suspects aged 23 and 30 made a brief appearance at the Tembisa magistrates' court in connection with the kidnapping after five children were taken in Ekurhuleni this month.

However, two other suspects are still on the run.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old parent said she was relieved after the men suspected of kidnapping her eight-year-old son were arrested on Sunday.

"This is a huge relief but we won't feel safe until all the suspects are arrested and sentenced," the woman said.

She said they hoped the suspects would be denied bail.

"I would be very disappointed should they get bail. I want them to stay in jail so that other parents don't go through the same thing," the woman said.