Thokoza cops accused of 'executing' fellow officer

An off-duty police officer was allegedly killed, execution-style, by two fellow policemen in Thokoza on the East Rand after he had discharged his firearm while trying to recover his brother's stolen cellphone.

Witnesses who Sowetan spoke to yesterday said the slain police officer, whose name cannot be released yet, had gone to a house where a man accused of earlier taking his brother's cellphone was located in the early hours of the morning.

At around 2am on Tuesday, the officer arrived at the house but did not see the man who had allegedly robbed his brother of his cellphone.

"He pulled out his gun and shot in the air to scare the people. But the people panicked and ran out of the house screaming," a witness said.

The man said as people ran out of the house, they saw a police van that was patrolling the area and alerted the occupants of the incident.

"That's when police ran after him. They chased him along the road and began to shoot him. They shot him while he was running and he ultimately fell," a resident said.

The officer apparently told his colleagues who had just shot him in the back that he was also a police officer.