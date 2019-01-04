Cop kills cat in bizarre New Year's Eve shooting

Witness‚ cab driver Teddy Uganarian‚ who was one of several people who had been feeding the two neutered males in the mornings and evenings‚ said the cats had‚ as was usual‚ emerged from the bush near the taxi parking lot when he got there at about 5.30am on New’s Years Eve.

“They would see me and come to me. I had fed them and they were on the pavement next to me when the policeman approached and shot Boy.

“He was with two colleagues. I was dumbstruck.

“Boy was in pain and turning in circles. I swore at him [the policeman]. A few minutes later Boy just went still.”

He said the incident had been captured on CCTV and the policeman’s colleagues had appeared horrified.

Boy’s body was later placed in a packet and “crime scene” tape was erected.