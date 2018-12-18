Police shoot dead armed cellphone thief - then find out he was a cop

Police in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, shot dead a policeman who had allegedly attempted to rob a number of people of their cellphones in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mega Ndobe said Thokoza police were on patrol at 3.30am when they were stopped by a number of people who were chasing a suspected cellphone thief.

The people claimed the man who was running away had pointed a gun at them and demanded their cellphones at Phola Park.

"When the suspect noticed a police blue light, he ran away on foot. The victims chased him and allegedly stopped the patrol police to report the matter," Ndobe said.