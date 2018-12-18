Police shoot dead armed cellphone thief - then find out he was a cop
Police in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, shot dead a policeman who had allegedly attempted to rob a number of people of their cellphones in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Capt Mega Ndobe said Thokoza police were on patrol at 3.30am when they were stopped by a number of people who were chasing a suspected cellphone thief.
The people claimed the man who was running away had pointed a gun at them and demanded their cellphones at Phola Park.
"When the suspect noticed a police blue light, he ran away on foot. The victims chased him and allegedly stopped the patrol police to report the matter," Ndobe said.
Police then also helped in the chase.
Seeing the police officers close behind him, the suspect took out his firearm and started shooting at them. Police retaliated and shot back.
Ndobe said the suspect was shot on the right leg and on the upper body. When paramedics arrived, the suspect was certified dead on the scene.
"During the investigation, police discovered that the suspect was a police officer serving in the rapid rail protection unit in Johannesburg," said Ndobe.
Ndobe said a case of attempted murder and robbery was opened.
- TMG Digital