Two killed in drive-by shooting outside matric ball on Cape Flats

Two men were shot dead in a drive-by shooting outside a Cape Town secondary school’s matric ball on Friday.

The shooting happened outside Barron’s Estate in Philippi‚ a function venue that was hosting the matric ball for Rocklands Secondary School in Mitchells Plain.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said the victims were men aged 34 and 41 who were dropping off one of the pupils attending the ball.

“As they left the venue they were shot at by an unknown male who fired several shots at the deceased's vehicle. The two males died on the scene‚” he said.