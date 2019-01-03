Just days after a deadly robbery in which patrons were shot and wounded at a tavern in Freedom Park‚ police in Gauteng made a breakthrough and arrested five suspects.

Two people were killed and another two wounded when a gang robbed the tavern on December 30.

“An unknown number of suspects entered the tavern and held up patrons. Two of these suspects started shooting at the customers and demanded their personal properties while the others robbed the tavern owner of a substantial amount of cash.

“Two people died at the scene while two others were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for treatment‚” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele in a statement on Thursday.

“The suspects were arrested in the area of Freedom Park following investigation and information from the local residents. They will be charged with murder and possession of unlicensed firearms when they appear in Protea magistrate court.”

Two unlicensed firearms and cash‚ suspected to have been taken from the tavern‚ were recovered.

In addition‚ police have linked the suspects to three local incidents of business robbery and murder.

Makhubele said that continuing festive season operations had resulted in the closure of 30 liquor outlets operating without licences since December 31. Eight were closed in Benoni and seven in Rabie Ridge.

In the meantime police had recorded several incidents of serious crimes‚ including rape in Meadowlands and Protea South as well as a double murder in Kagiso associated with liquor outlets‚ said Makhubele.