Mpumalanga pens-down celebration marred by death, stabbings.

A Mpumalanga man succumbed to death after he was shot during a grade 12 pens-down celebration on Monday.

The party, which took place at a beer outlet in Pienaar to celebrate the end of exams, was also marred by stabbings.

“About 500 pupils from local schools around Pienaar went to what they called pens-down celebration and and started consuming alcohol while others gambled," Pienaar police spokesperson Captain Jabu Ndubane said.

"Five of the learners were stabbed [during a fight] and one was critically injured and a 32-year-old man was shot eight times while playing dice.”

A case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated as police search for the suspects.