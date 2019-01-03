Nine distinctions - and a 92% average - for Michaelhouse's top achiever
Top KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school Michaelhouse is celebrating the achievement of all its pupils passing their final exams‚ achieving a 99% university exemption pass.
Qaqambile Mehlwana‚ who achieved nine distinctions and an aggregate of 92%‚ also placed in the top 1% in SA in three of his nine subjects‚ Michaelhouse's academic head and deputy rector‚ Alan Adlington-Corfield‚ said on Thursday.
His results were: 97% mathematics‚ 93% accounting‚ 92% economics‚ 91% advanced programme mathematics‚ 91% life orientation‚ 90% English‚ 90% geography‚ 89% computer applications technology‚ and 89% for Isizulu.
The pupil now has his sights set on gaining admission to a top US institution: "He is hoping to get into Stanford or Brown University‚" his proud aunt shared on Twitter.
Congratulations to my nephew for getting 9 distinctions and an aggregate of 92%✊🏾✊🏾.#MatricResults2018 #IEBMatricResults #IEBMatricResults2018 #Michealhouse #Matric2018 pic.twitter.com/NeE3vSxXCG— Matshezi (@bonysibs) January 3, 2019
Adlington-Corfield commented: "We are very proud of the class of 2018: their results are truly excellent. We are so pleased‚ not only with the many distinctions and superb national achievements‚ but also for the boys who are not necessarily academically talented who‚ through perseverance‚ dedication and the help of a hugely committed academic staff‚ achieved well beyond their potential."
The school's highlights include 2.5 distinctions per boy; two boys on the Independent Examination Board's (IEB’s) Outstanding List and two boys on the IEB's Commendable List.
Overall‚ 113 of 114 boys at the school achieved a university degree entry pass. One boy achieved a diploma entry pass. Twenty-five boys achieved an aggregate of 80% or above (the same as 2017). Fifty-seven achieved an aggregate of between 70% and 80% (36 in 2017).
Among the other top individual achievers are:
Murray Finlay‚ who secured eight distinctions and an aggregate of 92%. Murray placed in the top 1% in SA in four of his eight subjects. Samuel Kasher with seven distinctions and an aggregate of 92%. Samuel also placed in the top 1% in SA in two of his seven subjects. Bernard van der Berg achieved eight distinctions and an aggregate of 90%‚ also placing in the top 1% in SA in two of his eight subjects.