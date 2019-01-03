Adlington-Corfield commented: "We are very proud of the class of 2018: their results are truly excellent. We are so pleased‚ not only with the many distinctions and superb national achievements‚ but also for the boys who are not necessarily academically talented who‚ through perseverance‚ dedication and the help of a hugely committed academic staff‚ achieved well beyond their potential."

The school's highlights include 2.5 distinctions per boy; two boys on the Independent Examination Board's (IEB’s) Outstanding List and two boys on the IEB's Commendable List.

Overall‚ 113 of 114 boys at the school achieved a university degree entry pass. One boy achieved a diploma entry pass. Twenty-five boys achieved an aggregate of 80% or above (the same as 2017). Fifty-seven achieved an aggregate of between 70% and 80% (36 in 2017).

Among the other top individual achievers are:

Murray Finlay‚ who secured eight distinctions and an aggregate of 92%. Murray placed in the top 1% in SA in four of his eight subjects. Samuel Kasher with seven distinctions and an aggregate of 92%. Samuel also placed in the top 1% in SA in two of his seven subjects. Bernard van der Berg achieved eight distinctions and an aggregate of 90%‚ also placing in the top 1% in SA in two of his eight subjects.