Police conduct under scrutiny after Clifton Beach sheep slaughter

The City of Cape Town says it will "engage" with the police and Western Cape police ombudsman about the conduct of a senior officer who prevented law enforcement officers from enforcing a bylaw at Clifton Fourth Beach at the weekend.

Protesters slaughtered a sheep to exorcise the "demon of racism" after days of rising tension and claims about apartheid-style beach bans.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said that senior SAPS officials in charge of the situation at Clifton on Friday would not allow the city and SPCA staff to prevent the slaughter of a sheep.

“Many persons have asked why the city did not act. It should be noted that, during public order policing situations, the South African Police Service assumes command over all policing staff on the scene,” said Plato in a statement issued on Monday afternoon.