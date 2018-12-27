Protesters aim for Clifton beach as cops deny security firm 'rape' claim

The beach will be full of life for residents of the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Clifton at the weekend as #ReclaimClifton organisers hope to fill Fourth Beach with protesters.

Prominent #FeesMustFall leaders have entered the fray after it emerged that a private security company, Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), ordered people to leave the beach on Sunday.

Beachgoers called a local radio station as far back as last Thursday complaining about the activities of PPA on the beach.

The city of Cape Town has distanced itself from the security company, as has the Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers' Association.

On Thursday, one of the organisers of #ReclaimClifton, Phumzile Jack, said they expected more than 1.000 protesters to gather at Fourth Beach at 6pm on Friday.