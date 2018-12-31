From Clifton to Jacob Zuma, here are five big stories you may have missed this weekend

From slaughtering a sheep on one of Cape Town’s luxurious beaches to a president turned recording artist, here are five news stories that made headlines this weekend.

Slaughtering sheep and reclaiming Clifton



The City of Cape Town has confirmed it will lay charges against people who slaughtered a sheep on 4th Beach, Clifton, Cape Town, on Friday December 28. The killing of an animal in a public area without consent is prohibited by the city.

Protests and social media outrage broke out after private security reportedly removed people from the upmarket beach on December 23.

On Friday, protesters took to Clifton’s 4th Beach, where they slaughtered a sheep to “cleanse the demon of racism”, causing outrage from people who viewed it as animal cruelty.

The security company, PPA, claimed it was brought in to assist city law enforcement after two teenage girls were allegedly raped. The city has distanced itself from the company and the SAPS said no rape incidents were registered at Camps Bay Police Station on that day.

The actions of the security company sparked mixed responses from Cape Town residents and on social media as tensions escalated between anti-racism activists and anti-animal cruelty protesters.

#ReclaimClifton trended on social media as images and footage of the slaughtered animal spread widely.