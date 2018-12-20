Chicken Licken fights ban ruling

As the conversation over a Chicken Licken commercial heats up, the fast-food outlet confirmed it would appeal against a ruling which deemed its ad too spicy.

Amber Mackeurtan from Joe Public United Communications confirmed on behalf of Chicken Licken that it would appeal the ruling by the ad watchdog - the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).

Sandile Cele had complained about the commercial for the Big John burger.

He argued that it "makes a mockery of the struggles of African people against colonisation by Europeans in general, and the persecutions suffered at the hands of the Dutch in particular".

In the advert, a young man, Big Mjohnana, leaves his village in 1650 on a boat to satisfy his hunger for adventure.