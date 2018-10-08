ANC gets new website deal

The ANC will today relaunch its website after an almost three-week shutdown due to nonpayment.

Its service provider, Unwembi Communications, said the ANC owed it R32.5m for developing and hosting the party's website.

Yesterday, Duncan Harford of Unwembi Communications claimed the ANC had not yet paid it and Luthuli House could have found an alternative service provider.

"I haven't received communication from anybody [that they have paid]. I will be very surprised if that is the case.