ANC gets new website deal

ANC website is expected to go up today.
The ANC will today relaunch its website after an almost three-week shutdown due to nonpayment.

Its service provider, Unwembi Communications, said the ANC owed it R32.5m for developing and hosting the party's website.

Yesterday, Duncan Harford of Unwembi Communications claimed the ANC had not yet paid it and Luthuli House could have found an alternative service provider.

"I haven't received communication from anybody [that they have paid]. I will be very surprised if that is the case.

Screenshot of the ANC website which has been down for over three weeks allegedly over payment issues.

"I'm not involved in the business side of the company, I am involved in the production side. I am unable to comment about those things. All I can say is that we have been doing business with the ANC for 21 years and you can't be doing business for a company for that long but you are not doing the right thing," Harford said.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed that the website would be relaunched. "Yes the launch is happening tomorrow," Mabe said via SMS.

Shortly after Sowetan enquired about the revamp, the party said in a statement it will launch a "newly revamped and improved website promising to be groundbreaking".

The ANC uses the website to provide information about upcoming events, the history of the party, policy documents, previous and current leader profiles and branch data, to name a few.

