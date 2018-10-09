New ANC website devoid of history

Mabe said the ANC has since written to South African Domain "demanding the return of our domain, which we deem to be a property of the ANC and that no private company should attempt to lay claim on the inheritance".

Mabe said the party received a notification from Unwembi for a settlement of R3.6m in owed money for services for a period of six months.

Unwembi Communications' Duncan Harford told Sowetan on Sunday that the ANC had not yet paid the R32m owed to them.

"I haven't received communication from anybody [that they have paid]. I will be very surprised if that is the case.

"I'm not involved in the business side of the company, I am involved in the production side. I am unable to comment about those things," he said.

"All I can say is that we have been doing business with the ANC for 21 years and you can't be doing business for a company for that long but you are not doing the right thing."

Yesterday, Harford declined to comment, referring all inquiries to MD Andrew Friedman, who could not be reached for comment.

Mabe said a new in-house webmaster has been appointed to oversee the website.

"This web platform aims to address knowledge deficit about the programmes of the movement and create an ANC popular culture and make the ANC a way of life. "