Please help schoolgirls of Tawana with sanitary pads

My community in Selosesha has adopted local Tawana Primary School whose pupils are experiencing a variety of socioeconomic challenges.

For the schoolgirls especially, the need for sanitary pads is most urgent. The poorest of the girls rely on newspapers during their menstruation period. This effort is unhygienic and uncomfortable but it's about the only available option for most of the girls.

Tawana primary has 210 female pupils in grades 4 to 7. We would appreciate any help for the girls to have access to sanitary towels.

Our contacts are: 073-982-3655 (Thabo) and 073-961-8395 (Evelyn).

Tebogo Motse, Thaba Nchu