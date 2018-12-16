South Africa

Human legs discovered floating in Limpopo dam

By Staff Reporter - 16 December 2018 - 09:44
Limpopo police have opened an inquest docket after two human legs were found floating in the Nandoni dam near Thohoyandou.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have opened an inquest docket after the gruesome discovery of two human legs floating in the Nandoni dam near Thohoyandou on Friday.  

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the limbs had been discovered during a search operation by the police Search and Rescue Unit and other role players following the disappearance of Uvhona Sikhwari from Hamagidi village who was reported missing on Saturday, December 8 2018.

“Immediately after his disappearance, a search operation was conducted to find the missing Uvhona. His motor vehicle was found abandoned next to the Nandoni dam with his belongings inside and the keys still in the ignition. The search for missing Uvhona still continues and forensic investigations will be conducted on the retrieved legs,” Ngoepe said.

“The ongoing police investigations will still determine, including the forensic investigations, if the two retrieved legs are those of the deceased or not.” 

- TMG Digital

