13-year-old boy injured in fall down waterfall

A 13-year-old boy has been hospitalised after falling down the Karkloof Falls near Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday morning – the second such incident in the past few days.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said that reports from the scene indicated that the boy fell about nine metres down the falls.

“The patient had sustained moderate injuries and was in severe pain.

“He was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic,” Herbst said.

“The Pietermaritzburg SAPS Search and Rescue Unit set up a rope rescue system with specialised stretcher to carry the boy to a safe place.

“Once stabilised he was transported to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst added.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy from Pietermaritzburg on an outing with friends reportedly fell down the falls after slipping on a rock and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Two people were also reportedly injured in October after falling down the falls.

