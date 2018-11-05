My daughter was pushed - grieving dad
A Limpopo father is adamant his 20-year-old daughter did not accidentally fall off the boat but was pushed into the crocodile- infested Nandoni Dam during a boat cruise with friends last week.
Albert Matonga from Elim near Malamulele yesterday made a gruesome discovery after he found the body of his daughter, Rolivhuwa Mbedzi, with parts missing during the identification process at a government mortuary in Thohoyandou.
Mbedzi, another passenger and the driver of the boat, were cruising on the dam when she allegedly fell into the water and disappeared on Wednesday.
"I positively identified her body. I found that her breast and ear were removed. It doesn't look like a crocodile bite, it's like someone used a sharp instrument to cut her body parts," Matonga said.
Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Mbedzi's body was recovered yesterday after it resurfaced from the water.
He said police were investigating the matter.
Matonga said his daughter's friend, who was in another boat, told him she heard Mbedzi asking the driver to stop the boat so that she could relieve herself.
"She said apparently an argument ensued between my daughter and her friends. They told her they can't stop and she should relieve herself inside the boat. She finally succumbed to the pressure and tried to relieve herself in the water while the boat was in motion," he said.
Matonga said it was his daughter's friend who told him that she didn't think Mbedzi would endanger her life by relieving herself in the water.
"I do believe she was pushed because if you slip you will fall next to the boat but when you get pushed you jump.
"If she had slipped at least one of the people would have grabbed her by the hand. I want the police to investigate this matter thoroughly because I really want the truth," he said.
Matonga refused to name the owner of the boat but said he knew him.
Mojapelo said during the search for Mbedzi's body an assessment of the dam was made and it was found to be infested with crocodiles.