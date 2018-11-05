My daughter was pushed - grieving dad

A Limpopo father is adamant his 20-year-old daughter did not accidentally fall off the boat but was pushed into the crocodile- infested Nandoni Dam during a boat cruise with friends last week.

Albert Matonga from Elim near Malamulele yesterday made a gruesome discovery after he found the body of his daughter, Rolivhuwa Mbedzi, with parts missing during the identification process at a government mortuary in Thohoyandou.

Mbedzi, another passenger and the driver of the boat, were cruising on the dam when she allegedly fell into the water and disappeared on Wednesday.

"I positively identified her body. I found that her breast and ear were removed. It doesn't look like a crocodile bite, it's like someone used a sharp instrument to cut her body parts," Matonga said.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Mbedzi's body was recovered yesterday after it resurfaced from the water.

He said police were investigating the matter.

Matonga said his daughter's friend, who was in another boat, told him she heard Mbedzi asking the driver to stop the boat so that she could relieve herself.