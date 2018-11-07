A traditional healer‚ who was found walking around a KwaZulu-Natal south coast town with human body parts in a bucket‚ has been sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Phumali Ngidi‚ 34‚ was arrested in Margate in October after he was found in possession of a bucket with a human skull and other body parts that were cut into small pieces.

The remains were later identified as those of Mxolisi Langazane‚ a 17-year-old boy who had been reported missing from the area in June.