Grisly details to emerge in 'cannibal' case

The Pietermaritzburg High Court is set to hear the grisly details in the Estcourt "cannibalism" case set for trial on Tuesday.

Lungisani Magubane‚ Khayelihle Lamula‚ Nino Mbatha and Sithembiso Sithole were arrested in August 2017 after Mbatha‚ a traditional healer‚ walked into the Estcourt police station to report that he was in possession of body parts. He allegedly told police in the charge office that he was tired of being forced to eat human flesh.

Sithole died in July this year in an apparent suicide while in police custody.