Grisly details to emerge in 'cannibal' case
The Pietermaritzburg High Court is set to hear the grisly details in the Estcourt "cannibalism" case set for trial on Tuesday.
Lungisani Magubane‚ Khayelihle Lamula‚ Nino Mbatha and Sithembiso Sithole were arrested in August 2017 after Mbatha‚ a traditional healer‚ walked into the Estcourt police station to report that he was in possession of body parts. He allegedly told police in the charge office that he was tired of being forced to eat human flesh.
Sithole died in July this year in an apparent suicide while in police custody.
Their indictment outlines‚ in chilling detail‚ how the men - all aged 32 - allegedly killed and dismembered 24-year-old Zanele Hlatswayo‚ a local woman‚ to make muti that would bring them fortune.
In addition to the murder charges they are facing‚ Mbatha is also charged with contravention of the Human Tissue Act.
The matter was originally set down for Monday but was rolled over to Tuesday so that the accused could consult with their lawyers.
Hlatswayo's family members who were at court on Monday said that they were left heartbroken by the circumstances of her death.
"She was a good girl who respected me and listened to me. As a family‚ this is very hard because even coming here is a mission. We can't afford the commute to Pietermaritzburg‚" said Matayi Mabaso‚ Hlatswayo's uncle.